DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Dashcam video captured the moments after a now former Doral Police officer was stopped in the Florida Keys after, authorities said, he was caught driving under the influence, leading to his arrest.

Former Doral Police Officer Johann Delgado was off-duty when Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled him over on U.S. 1, at around 8:30 p.m. on May 20.

The ensuing arrest put state troopers to the test.

“This is ridiculous,” a trooper is heard saying at one point.

Responding troopers’ patience was pushed to the limit during the stop because, investigators said, what should have taken 10 minutes took more than an hour.

“I am done, OK? Done. He’s about to go to jail,” a trooper is heard saying.

Authorities said this all started when a trooper spotted a Jet Ski trailer on U.S. 1 traveling with no taillights.

According to the arrest report, after he was stopped, Delgado stated, “Hey, man, I’m with the Hialeah Police Department, just so you know.”

That wasn’t right, and neither was his behavior, according to FHP.

The audio in a trooper’s dash cam isn’t clear, but arresting troopers said Delgado was slurring his words, speaking with a thick tongue, and he smelled of alcohol.

“All I can see and all I can smell is alcohol,” a trooper is heard saying.

Delgado went on to take a field sobriety test, but he either struggled to or refused to keep his eyes open for the trooper to check his gaze.

“This looks just like you’re just trying to avoid what’s bound to happen,” a trooper is heard saying.

Delgado was arrested, but the saga did not end there.

“Trooper! Trooper!” Dalgado said in video from inside an FHP cruiser where he sat handcuffed.

Delgado suddenly developed chest pains and insisted that he be taken to the hospital.

“I can feel it, sir. I know when my blood pressure is high,” he said to a trooper.

Even though he initially agreed to one, he would never take a Breathalyzer test.

“All four of us know what he’s doing,” a trooper is heard saying.

After a trip to the hospital, Delgado was booked into jail the same night, charged with driving under the influence.

“He’s been in law enforcement for 10 years. He should be able to, if he’s not been drinking, he should be able to stand here, do the exercises, go home and be done,” a trooper is heard saying.

Following his arrest, Delgado was relieved of duty with the Doral Police Department. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 5.

