‘This is real’: Miami Police chief speaks out on COVID-19 recovery

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina is speaking out for the first time about his fight with COVID-19, as he continues to recover from the virus.

Colina is one of more than 10,000 people in Miami-Dade County who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking with 7News from his home, Thursday, the chief said his symptoms are starting to diminish, but he still has to self-isolate at home.

“I’m feeling much better,” he said.

But Colina said he still sometimes experiences shortness of breath and a cough.

“Every time I cough, it will freak me out a little bit, and it will remind me why it is so important to remain isolated this way to make sure we’re not making anyone sick,” he said.

Colina was first tested back in March because he was in close contact with City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who tested positive.

Back then, Colina’s test came back negative, but last Friday, he tested positive after falling ill.

Colina said he has no clue how he caught it.

“I was so careful. I’d wear a mask all the time. We’d have virtual meetings. I’d have teleconference meetings. I was careful,” he said.

Now the law enforcement veteran has to self-isolate in a portion of his home. He is unable to see his grandchildren or even his wife, who he only sees through a glass door in their house.

“It’s very bizarre. It’s almost like a movie or something,” he said.

Colina said he took an oath to protect and serve, so it’s tough being in quarantine during a time of crisis.

“I feel like I need to be where my officers are at. I need to be seen. I want to be a calming force for them,” he said.

However, since he has to stay at home, the chief hopes that in itself can serve as a lesson.

“This is real. There are some people who try to minimize. There’s some people who think it’s not that serious, and it really is, and it is really contagious, and please take care of yourselves,” he said.

While Colina is in isolation, he has temporarily handed over his duties to his deputy chief.

Because of the length of time the virus stays in the body, the earliest Colina can go back to work is May 4.

