SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade community came together to pay special tribute to a South Florida hero who has given so much defending his country.

The nonprofit Helping a Hero hosted its “Welcome Home” ceremony on Tuesday for Sgt. Luis Rosa-Valentin, a retired United States Army veteran, and gifted him a new home.

After 16 years of living in the cold of Maryland, Rosa-Valentin knew he wanted to be in sunny South Florida. And now he knows just how many people are willing to make that happen, after he’s given up so much for this country.

“This is perfect. This is beyond perfect,” said Rosa-Valentin.

The veteran is easily hailed a hero.

Country music singer Lee Greenwood was one of the special guests at the ceremony

“Luis joined the Army at the age of 18 years old. His first day of basic training camp was 9/11, 2001,” said Greenwood.

Greenwood gave a touching speech highlighting Rosa-Valentin’s career.

“He participated in an invasion of Iraq. Sgt. Valentin returned to the States to recover from an injury. When he found out that his best friend had been killed, he asked to be reassigned to combat,” he said.

“I wanted revenge. I wanted to fight for my buddy. I didn’t want to be in an office,” said Rosa-Valentin.

That trip back to battle cost him both legs, his left arm, sight in one eye and his hearing.

“You’re never out of the fight. Keep going. That’s what I’m doing here. That’s what I’m gonna do the rest of my life,” said Rosa-Valentin.

But now the group Helping a Hero is in the fight with him. This organization partnered up with Lennar Homes’ “100 Homes” project along with Bass Pro Shops to give this veteran his dream home.

“We’re so proud. We are able to do this in all of our communities around the country,” said a representative.

Not only is it perfect for his two daughters; it’s perfect for Rosa-Valentin’s day-to-day life.

It has even flooring throughout the house, lower countertops, wider doorways and hallways. This custom-adapted home will provide Rosa-Valentin with the independence and accessibility he needs to thrive, allowing him to fully embrace his role as a husband and father.

All this as a thank you for a man who’s never taken the easy way out.

“That’s huge for somebody in a wheelchair, when everything requires like a 25-point turn to get back to where you were going. It’s the world, absolutely, it’s the best,” said Rosa-Valentin.

And now the veteran wants to pay it forward through the Helping a Hero program. He made this painting that recently sold at an auction for $40,000.

Now he plans to keep doing that to help others.

“I was able to share, share my art, and help my help my brothers with my own art, which is all I wanted to do,” said Rosa-Valentin.

It’s a victory for this veteran.

“As long as you have the heart, as long as you have the focus, as long as you have the will, the world will accommodate,” he said. “Just keep going, keep going, do not stop. You’re never out of the fight.”

This is the first Lennar home in southeast Florida that has been built through this program.

The company plans on making many more as a way to say thank you to those who give so much. For them, it is a symbol of gratitude and support from a grateful nation to a hero who has sacrificed so much for our freedom.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.