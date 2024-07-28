MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of people from Miami Beach’s skate community came together to demand action from city officials, as they held a rally in the same spot where a woman was attacked while she was rollerblading.

On rollerblades, skateboards and longboards, participants at Saturday night’s solidarity skate took over the Beachwalk near 24th Street, after a July 16 rape on the very same boardwalk rocked the community.

According to Miami Beach Police, the attack happened between 23rd and 24th streets, near Collins Avenue.

Vik Pagan, who organized the rally, spoke with 7News about the matter.

“We need to hold people accountable. You know, that was someone’s sister, that was someone’s cousin, but that was also someone’s brother, someone’s employee,” she said.

The urgency of the matter is what prompted Pagan to put together this rally.

“We’re making this about love and community, because you can’t fight fire with fire,” she said.

Pagan said the solidarity skate aimed to take back the boardwalk.

“This is our boardwalk. This is where we come to meditate. We come here to exercise,” she said.

Participants at the rally told 7News they do not want to skate with fear.

“[Something] has to be done, because I’m a woman, and I don’t want to be raped,” said an attendee who identified herself as Estella.

Members of the skate community said they want the city to take action.

“This is terrible that, you know, this kind of stuff is going on,” said an attendee who asked not to be identified.

“The fact that this activity happened, that there’s violence, and especially violence against women, makes it hurtful and harmful, and the fact that the mayor wants to cover it up is just awful,” said an attendee who identified herself as Marta. “These are thins we can’t hide and neglect.”

7News has tried to talk with Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

On Thursday, Meiner avoided 7News reporter Sheldon Fox after he wanted to hear more about the memo that the mayor issued on Wednesday. It calls for police to be investigated and possibly prosecuted for giving out sensitive information to the news media.

Meiner’s memo was presented days after Keith Hill Jr., the accused rapist in the Beachwalk incident, was caught. Police said news coverage helped them identify the wanted sex offender.

7News has continued to reach out to the mayor’s office, but as of late Saturday night, they have not responded.

