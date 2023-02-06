SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A barn break-in led to grisly discovery for a Southwest Miami-Dade horse owner.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, David Bradley said that the disturbing chain of events involving two of his horses have left him and his loved ones devastated.

“For somebody to have the stomach to do something like this, this is heartless,” he said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the overnight horse heist took place on Bradley’s property off Southwest 207th Avenue, early Saturday morning.

“This is the same thing as going into somebody’s yard, taking their dog and cooking it,” said Bradley

Bradley said two of his horses, Sammy and War on the Home Front, were stolen from their stalls.

“We noticed that the fence was cut, and that point we realized that they were taken,” said Bradley.

The ensuing search would end with a tragic find.

The horses’ corpses were located Sunday morning near a canal off Southwest 205th Avenue, a few blocks away from the barn.

“They’re our children, and they were abducted and killed for meat,” said Bradley.

“Both horses were slaughtered sometime over the weekend,” said MDPD detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “We need to come together, help out the detectives in this investigation. Let’s give some closure to the family, and of course, put behind bars these individuals that would do such a heinous crime.”

The grim discovery has unearthed a mystery that has left a family heartbroken and now searching for answers

“Our children are heartbroken, my wife’s heartbroken, and we’re just trying to get through this,” said Bradley.

Detectives are attempting the to identify the mastermind behind the heist.

If you have any information on this case that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

