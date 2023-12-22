OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Some special schoolchildren in Miami Gardens received something to celebrate for the holidays, thanks to a touching tradition.

7News cameras on Thursday captured students at Golden Glades Elementary School reacting to their Christmas presents.

“A helicopter,” said a boy.

“I got a doll,” said a girl.

The Jada Page Foundation, with the help of the Show Some Love Foundation, hosted the event, and it was all in honor of Jada Page.

Rosalind Brown started the yearly gift giveaway back in 2020, as she works to keep her daughter’s memory alive.

“Of course. I already feel her presence,” she said.

Page was killed in August of 2016 when someone started shooting outside her grandmother’s home in Northwest Miami-Dade . She was just 8 years old.

Thursday’s event gives her mother some peace.

Brown was even seen pedaling a bicycle inside the school.

“To be able to find some sort of light in all of that, being able to say that I’m able to do this in her honor, especially when it’s Christmastime and I’m able to give to my other kids, but I can’t do anything for her,” she said.

So, instead of giving to her late daughter, Brown said she’s giving through her, and the joy it brings is undeniable.

For some of the youngsters at the school, this may be their only gift this holiday season.

“This is a blessing, for them to just receive one toy. You know that they’re going home with something this year; it’s really and truly a blessing,” said Jeff Rateau, the principal of Golden Glades Elementary. “You can just tell by the smiles on their faces.”

The students from pre-K through fifth grade each received a toy or a gift card of their choosing.

Brown said this wouldn’t be possible without support from the community.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she said.

With the community’s help, she plans to play Santa for many years to come.

“I truly appreciate every donation – whether it was $1, whether it was $5,” she said, “I appreciate every toy, whether it was one toy or 10 toys. I am truly grateful, I know Jada is grateful. Again, just thank you.”

More than 200 students went home with special surprise — just what Brown said she wanted for Christmas in honor of her little girl.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.