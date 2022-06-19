HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Homestead resident and business owner has been left reeling after, she said, thieves gutted her car and left it nearly unrecognizable.

Speaking to 7News on Saturday, Torie Crawley summarized her feelings about early Wednesday morning’s theft in three words.

“I was disgusted,” she said.

Her Nissan Maxima, which was parked outside of her home near Southwest First Avenue and Seventh Street, is now a shell of its former self.

“It’s just a painful situation with everything going on in the market,” she said.

Crawley said the timing could not have been worse.

“I just finished paying my car off,” she said.

Security cameras were rolling when the culprit targeted Crawley’s car at around 4 a.m.

The victim was unable to share the video, but she described the subjects’ actions, as they worked quickly to remove her vehicle.

“He waves in a tow truck, a tow truck comes in backwards, hooks up my car and just pulls it out within 60 seconds,” said Crawley. “I feel totally violated.”

Crawley said the thieves took off with the Maxima, but police were able to track it down. It was recovered Thursday morning, totally gutted.

“It’s just hard. It’s going to be hard,” she said.

Crawley said she not only uses the car to get around; her business depends on it as well.

“I use that car to cater — drop off, pick up, go to the grocery store, shop — and I can’t do it now,” she said.

The victim said she even had supplies inside the vehicle that the crook stole.

“I had all types of stuff in that car: some of my cooking equipment, like rags, coolers,” she said.

As Crawley waits to hear back from her insurance, she has a word of advice for anyone who parks in an unsecure location.

“Get a GPS tracker,” she said.

The theft remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this theft or the thief’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

