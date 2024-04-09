MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Miami Beach condominium are up in arms over a string of recent car break-ins and thefts.

According to residents at the Maison Grande Condominium, located at 6039 Collins Ave., the thefts have been happening in the underground garage.

Surveillance video captured the thieves breaking into several cars and stealing an SUV.

Security officials told 7News the thieves broke into the Mini Mart Market on the third floor and stole around $1,000 in cash.

Management at the condominium notified residents in an email about the ongoing “comprehensive investigation,” with authorities.

Miami Beach Police Department is aware of the recent auto burglaries that have taken place at the Maison Grande Condominium. We are currently conducting a comprehensive investigation and are actively engaged in our efforts to solve these cases. We urge anyone with information about these incidents to contact our Criminal Investigations Division. Maison Grane Condominium

If you have any information on these incidents, call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7900 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

