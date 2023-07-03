NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - In a targeted theft that left a local business owner reeling, thieves made off with approximately $23,000 worth of equipment from IQ Restoration, a company focused on water removal.

The incident occurred Monday morning just after 1 a.m. in the 5000 block of Northwest 74th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Jose Centeno, the owner of IQ Restoration, expressed disbelief and frustration over the targeted theft. “I’m very angry, frustrated because it’s not supposed to happen,” he said.

Surveillance footage revealed that the subjects were well aware of their objective. The video captured a man forcefully breaking and entering through the front door before quickly heading to the warehouse at the back of the building. In a coordinated effort, three individuals were seen swiftly removing a dozen commercial-grade dehumidifiers.

Once the stolen items were loaded into a white van, the thieves swiftly fled the scene, before authorities could arrive 10 minutes later.

Having dedicated the past year to establishing his business, Centeno admitted to being caught completely off guard by the audacious crime. “This is why I decided to call you,” said Centeno. “People deserve to know what happened.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department is currently investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made thus far.

Centeno, who became a U.S. citizen last year after leaving Venezuela in pursuit of a new life, expressed his dismay, stating that such incidents should not occur in America.

“We have to stop this,” said Centeno. “As an immigrant, I know how it is to live with that kind of people and I do not like to live the life I lived in the past.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.