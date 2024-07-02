DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Three thieves committed a coordinated grab-and-go robbery stealing two bottles of liquor from a family-owned liquor store in Doral.

It happened at Liquor King on Northwest 58th Street in Doral, Sunday afternoon.

The store’s owners Oscar Lopez Jr. and his father, Oscar Lopez Sr., could not believe what had taken place.

“It’s a pretty quiet area, so you don’t think nothing’s gonna happen. I guess that’s probably why they take advantage,” said Lopez Jr.

The thieves made off with two bottles of Opus One, which are priced at about $500 a bottle.

“I look for the bottles and I say, ‘Oh they took my bottles,'” said Lopez Sr.

Surveillance video captures two men walking down the sidewalk at around 3:45 in the afternoon Sunday. Video would reveal three men were in on the act.

“There were three guys. One big guy and two skinny guys,” said Lopez Jr.

Surveillance video captures two of the thieves walking down the sidewalk at around 3:45 p.m. One man enters the liquor store. A second man holds the front door open to avoid alerting whoever is inside.

“What happens when you hold the door, it doesn’t close. So then, once it’s closed, my dad can not hear the chime,” said Lopez Jr.

The third man waits just a few feet away.

“The big guy comes in here, goes up to my dad, says ‘Oh I’m going to go see the champagnes.’ So he stands back there. And as he goes back there, he calls my dad to come over so that he can show him something,” said Lopez Jr.

As Lopez Sr. walks over to the champagnes, he said he got an unsettling feeling.

“So I go over there, and I realize something is going on,” he said.

The first man, who entered, distracted Lopez Sr., while the third man who was waiting outside, entered the store through the door that was held open without setting off the chime. The third man stole the two bottles of Opus One. He shoves both bottles into his hoodie and then walks out with the second man.

The man acting as a decoy walks out shortly after.

“The guy goes, ‘Oh no, I don’t need it anymore. So he goes out,” said Lopez Sr.

And they make out with nearly $1,000 worth of alcohol in just two bottles.

The store owners hope authorities or the public can help identify and catch the thieves with their surveillance footage.

“They make me feel really bad but we have to keep working,” said Lopez Sr.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

