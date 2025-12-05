MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are on the lookout for thieves who pulled off a high-priced heist at a construction site in Miami Beach.

Anthony Son, the owner of Ti Con Building Systems, says a compressor worth $100,000 was stolen from the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 16th Street.

“They connected it to a truck and then drove away with it,” said Son.

The condo building at that corner had been undergoing a concrete restoration through Son’s company for the past year.

His construction crews left the compressor behind a locked gate on the property.

“Never would have imagined this, particularly on a street that has this much traffic and movement,” said Son.

Just after midnight on Friday, Son says one of his employees, who lives near the construction site, heard activity outside and went to check it out.

The employee took two photos that appeared to show a woman in heels guiding someone driving a truck that had the compressor hooked onto the back.

“It may have been a crime of opportunity, we’re not quite sure,” said Son. “She appeared to be guiding the truck as to traffic, movement and where to hook up and hitch to the compressor,” said Son.

Until the stolen compressor is either returned or replaced, Son’s crew now can’t continue their work.

“That’s the downfall of having to leave expensive equipment on a job site. We’ve had it here approximately a year and had no problems until last night,” said Son. “Without it, you can’t do the work.”

The compressor is hard to miss. It’s large, green and has “Sullair” written along the side.

Son said the truck his employee photographed taking the compressor was a 2025 Dodge Ram. He also said Miami Beach Police are reviewing surveillance footage in the area for clues.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

