WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the people responsible for a brazen business break-in in West Miami-Dade earlier this month.

Surveillance video shows the perpetrators as they shattered the front door of Kicked Up by Kicksquad Miami, located near Southwest 18th Street and 67th Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14.

In just minutes, the subjects loaded up a truck with thousands of dollars in merchandise-and took off.

If you have any information on this burglary or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.