MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in a Miami Lakes neighborhood are on edge after crooks made off with a pricey sports car.

According to resident Christine Camejo, a dark-colored SUV pulled up in front of her home at around 3:15 a.m. on Monday.

“Seven o’clock in the morning, we wake up to realizing the Corvette — the C8 Stingray, brand new — is gone from the parking lot,” said Christine Camejo.

Survrillance video captured three men as they jumped out of the SUV, and each one ran toward a different driveway.

Surveillance video from the house across the street showed one of the men trying to get into multiple cars, but at Camejo’s house, unfortunately, it was one and done.

He ran up and found an unlocked vehicle.

“We had the car washed that same day, and when the car wash guy was done, he put the key in the car because we weren’t in the house at the time, which we’ve done before,” said Camejo. “We felt safe to do that in this neighborhood because we never had a problem.”

But now they have a big and expensive problem. The Corvette stolen can sport a price tag of about $100,000.

“This should be a safe community. We thought it was, but then this happens,” said Camejo.

The thief peeled out, making a quick getaway, and the other two followed suit in the SUV.

“This definitely makes us feel violated,” said Camejo.

She has filed a police report and contacted her insurance, but now she just wants her neighbors to stay vigilant.

“The real main issue is not the car; it’s the safety in the community,” she said.

If you have any information on who may have stolen this car, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

