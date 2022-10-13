NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves were caught on camera sailing away with a pair of personal watercraft. A man could be seen rolling the stolen rides down a driveway as a truck pulls up. Now, the owner is hoping to track down these crooks.

Within minutes, the thieves were seen breaking through a locked gate wheeling out a trailer with the two personal watercraft on it before taking off.

“They did it so swiftly,” said Abigail Lopez. “This is something they did before.”

The two Yamaha wave runners belonged to Lopez.

She said last week a man wearing a hoodie walked onto her mother’s driveway on Northwest 116th Terrace, near 17th Avenue, and stole the two wave runners.

She told 7News her mom and sister were just a few feet away, inside the living room.

“They did see the lights of the trucks, but didn’t think anything of it because we have pickup trucks in the block,” said Lopez, “and also my mom’s boyfriend, he has a pickup truck, so we didn’t think — I guess they didn’t think anything of it.”

But quickly they realized what really happened, and by then it was too late.

Lopez said she did have GPS trackers on both wave runners and some Apple AirTags, but the crooks apparently knew exactly what they were doing and what they were looking for.

They disconnected all of the GPS trackers and threw them into a yard just a few blocks away from her home.

“I don’t see a reason to steal for things. I feel like people should grind for their stuff,” said Lopez, “I literally paid money out of pocket for my things.”

She said both personal watercraft combined cost her close to $30,000.

She’s hoping people watching can help her find them and help put the people responsible behind bars​.

“The police officers and the detectives, they made sure it was in the system, so even if they try to sell them, they can’t do much with it,” said Lopez. “It’s gonna get caught.”

Lopez said one watercraft was insured.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

