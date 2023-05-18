MIAMI (WSVN) - There was a high-priced break-in at a Miami marina.

Thieves broke into into a 39-foot yacht that is valued at $1 million and was docked at the Venetian Isle Marina along Bayshore Drive.

More than $15,000 dollars worth of property were ripped out and stolen in the overnight hours of Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to the owner.

City of Miami Police are investigating.

