MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens resident is reeling after, he said, a thief targeted his vehicle and took off with dangerous valuables.

The victim said the perpetrator got into his unlocked SUV along Northwest 194th Street, near 38th Avenue, at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The homeowner said the thief took stole two loaded weapons and a Louis Vuitton backpack before taking off on a bicycle.

Speaking with 7News on the condition of anonymity, the owner said he is concerned those weapons are in the wrong hands.

“Two loaded firearms that we really need to get off the street. I immediately called Miami Gardens Police Department, we did report those weapons as stolen,” he said. “It’s your vehicle. It should be your private sanctuary, but we have these criminals that are going through acts of breaking and entering. Even if it’s not locked, it still doesn’t give them a right to go into the vehicle.”

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

