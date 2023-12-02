NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is trying to solve a Whoville whodunit after a real-life Grinch took off with her Grinch costume.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Terry Bu knew something was wrong when she realized the pricey costume was stolen from her car in North Bay Village, Thursday night.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute, where is the jacket? Where is the head?'” she said.

When asked to describe the sheer absurdity of the holiday-themed theft, Bu replied, “That’s the worst part, because you know what? That’s karma, because that’s, like, the Grinch stole Christmas, and now someone stole the Grinch costume?!”

Bu said she was in charge of a performance at the North Bay Village Annual Winter Wonderland event, a holiday celebration with live music and performances from start to finish.

But on the night of the show, an actual Grinch showed up and stole the show, literally. This Whoville Houdini stole the costume right out of the front seat of Bu’s car.

“It was right there, right there in the front seat, on the floor, right there in a clear plastic bag,” said Bu.

Bu said she had left her car locked in the parking lot but forgot to roll her passenger window all the way up.

Now Bu she is feeling blue, because she needs the Grinch costume for the next show that her company has on Saturday night.

Pictures of the costume, which look like something out of a Whoville fashion show, or maybe the cover of a new mixtape, suggest it is not cheap, something that Bu confirmed.

“I’m short $150 now,” she said.

Bu doesn’t just dislike what this Grinch did, she loathes it entirely.

“Yes, that’s shocking, because it’s the Grinch, so that person that stole it is the Grinch,” she said.

Bu said she has since purchased another Grinch costume, but it’s just not the same. She is asking anyone with information on her stolen costume to please come forward.

If you have any information on this burglary or the whereabouts of this Grinch, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

