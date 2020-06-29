Thief steals $2K in items from car outside Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a thief who, they said, stole thousands of dollars in valuables from a car parked outside a home in Miami.

Surveillance cameras captured the subject breaking into the vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence located near Southwest 18th Avenue and 16th Street, May 11.

Miami Police said he got away with $2,000 worth of items, including a car cover, a wallet and an Apple Watch.

Investigators said he also entered two more cars parked in front of the same house.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

