MIAMI (WSVN) - A bulldozer was stolen from a construction site in Miami and its owner wants it back.

Tony Stern, the owner, said the bulldozer was taken from a job site near Northwest 20 Street and Third Avenue in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood on March 29.

“We went back there on Monday morning and noticed that one of our skid steers was missing,” he said.

He also said it’s a very expensive machine to lose.

“This particular machine costs $70,000, brand new,” he said.

Detectives told him they found a surveillance image of his stolen machine. It showed a white pickup truck turning a street corner not far from the construction site, pulling the skid steer in a trailer behind it.

“The detective involved took a photo from the cameras on 20 Street and he has a picture of a truck with a trailer with my machine in the back of it, and it was very easily identifiable because you could actually see the sticker with my demo guy on it in the picture,” he said.

Now, over a week later, he’s left unsure if he will recover that skid steer.

“It could be overseas, it could be in the shipping container, it could be local, maybe somebody’s using it,” he said.

He started his company 32 years ago.

“Instead of naming it Tony’s Demolition, I wanted to name it Right Way Demolition because we do things the right way,” he said.

Now he’s just hoping somebody spots the bulldozer and reports it to police, but until that happens, he’s left very frustrated by the theft.

“Very frustrating. We paid for this machine. We recently paid it off. We actually put an engine in it not too long ago. So yes, it definitely hurts. We work hard for our money. We’re a legitimate company. We do honest business. And it’s just terrible that some people feel entitled and they want to go out and steal other people’s things,” he said.

If you have any information on this crime, call City of Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

