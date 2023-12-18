SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida homeowner wants a birthday bandit caught after, she said, he took a package containing something very special for her 1-year-old daughter.

Surveillance video captured the thief stealing the package that had been delivered to Kathryn Navarro’s home in Southwest Miami-Dade, then taking off in a bicycle, Friday afternoon.

Inside the package, Navarro said, was a custom-made outfit for her daughter’s first birthday party.

“Any mom knows that when you have a little girl, it’s your princess. You wanna go all out, and that’s what I was doing for her birthday,” she said. “I wanted for her to show out in her custom-made outfit.”

Despite the disappointment, the party went on as scheduled on Sunday.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

