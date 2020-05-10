Thief damages ATM at Frost Museum of Science, swipes items from store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a burglary at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to a call of a vandalized ATM at the museum, early Sunday morning.

Officials said the thief was able to gain access into the museum’s store, damaging an ATM and taking off with items.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

