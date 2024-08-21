NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was caught on camera ransacking multiple businesses in North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, several stores at a shopping plaza near Northeast 137th Street and Biscayne Boulevard were targeted early Tuesday morning.

Video shows the hoodie-wearing thief searching for cash after breaking into the uBreakiFix shop and The Guitar Nook store.

The business owners of the shopping plaza said they are fed up.

“I mean, they always come to break the door,” said Margaret Wynn, a cleaners business owner in the plaza. “They break the door, and the door costs more than if they take it.”

At the phone repair store, cameras captured the thief scrambling through the store, searching the back section, and then leaving with at least one item in his hand.

The guitar store owner said both stores lost money.

But it’s not the first time the plaza has been targeted. Wynn said it is the third time the thief has struck.

“They come in the nighttime, and they break the door,” said Wynn.

Now, she hopes the thief caught on camera is caught.

“Please, come back and give me the money back,” she said.

If you have any information on these break-ins or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.