Thief caught on camera swiping pricey diamond bracelets from downtown Miami jewelry store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who was caught on camera stealing some pricey merchandise from a downtown Miami jewelry store.

The owners of Aruba Gold Jewelers, located inside the Seybold Jewelry Building along Northeast First Street, said Thursday afternoon’s diamond heist unfolded in a matter of seconds.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said store owner Leonor Rancano.

“It was just frustrating,” said store owner Ramon Rancano.

The Rancanos said a man came in posing as a customer and left with two bracelets valued at close to $28,000.

“It’s a hit. It’s a hit. It’s a lot of money,” said Leonor.

The store owner said she’s still in disbelief.

“I’m not only angry, I’m heartbroken for my employee,” she said. “For all of us here, it’s very emotional.”

Security footage captured the subject walking into the store at around 3:45 p.m.

“He said that he was here for the Super Bowl weekend, that he was getting married on Sunday,” said Leonor.

The store owners said the man proceeded to distract the employees. At first, they said, he asked one employee and the owner to look at prices for him.

“He asked my other employee, ‘May I have a glass of water?'” said Leonor.

When he saw an opening, the victims said, the man reached over the counter and snatched two diamond tennis bracelets that were set on a stool.

“One of them has 7 karats 70. The other has 9 karats 60,” said Leonor.

“We got a pretty good view of what this man looked like, and somebody has to recognize him,” said City of Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat.

Now Miami Police are asking the for the public’s help in catching this man.

“We’re not disregarding the fact that he may have done this before, so if you do know who he is, please pick up that phone and call us,” said Fallat.

As for the owners of Aruba Gold, they said they hope police catch this bad guy and they get their bracelets back.

“We don’t have insurance. This is why I want this out. I want this guy caught,” said Leonor.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

