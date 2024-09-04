SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a barbecue restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade is hoping surveillance video helps police catch the thief who, he said, stole thousands of dollars in tips from the business.

The incident happened Tuesday night at Apocalypse BBQ, located at 9980 SW 104th St.

The restaurant’s owner, Jeff Budnechky, spoke with 7News on Wednesday.

“My general manager came up to me, and he was like, ‘Yo, um, did you happen to take some stuff out of the safe? And I was like, ‘No, dude, not at all,’ and he’s like, ‘Dude, they emptied it,'” he said.

When Budnechky checked the surveillance cameras, he found the culprit: a thief, covered from head to toe in a hoodie, pants and gloves, creeping around the property.

He started off rummaging through the equipment on the outside, then found his way inside, where the business took a blow.

“They robbed us for about somewhere between $6,000 to $10,000,” said Budnechky.

Apocalypse BBQ’s owner said the thief headed to very specific parts of the restaurant, strangely knowing exactly where to look.

“One hundred percent they knew where they were going. Yeah, they definitely had some – they had some important information to their advantage,” he said.

Budnechky said the subject struck at prime time, when two weeks’ worth of tips were in the restaurant at a time they normally would not be.

“They knew that there was this very specific window, and that much money would be in there, and they took advantage of it,” he said.

Budnechky uploaded the news to social media, where he said people wanted to know how the employees were going to be taken care of.

“I’ve already let my staff know, 100%, no matter what, I’m personally gonna make sure that they’re whole. I will cover their tips to make sure, you know, I’m gonna reach into my pockets and make sure that they are not missing for one penny and that they’re well taken care of,” he said.

Budnechky said he takes pride in Apocalypse BBQ, which he launched during the pandemic, and he put effort into making it a community staple, as well as caring for his staff. It’s exactly why he wants this thief caught.

“I want this person brought to justice,” he said. “I really believe that this person’s intent wasn’t just to take some money; it was to rob us of something way more valuable, which is the trust that we have with each other.”

Budnechky said he is also offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

