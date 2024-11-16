NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida business owner is hoping the public can help in finding the thief who stole more than $1,000 worth of perfume from her store.

Melissa Cambert, who owns Miami Lakes Perfume in Northwest Miami-Dade, said the heist occurred on Friday when a young man robbed her of two of her most expensive perfumes right in front of her face.

“He just dashes out the door,” said Cambert.

Cambert said the thief entered her store with three girls. Sometime later, two of the girls left, but he wanted to keep shopping.

“He was like, ‘OK, I want to see the Baccarat Rouge Extrait, which is our most expensive perfume that we have here in the store,” Cambert explained.

At one point during the shopping spree, the subject was alone in the store. Cambert said he told her to get him the price of a perfume at the register.

That’s when he struck.

“I guess he already had a plan in motion when he walked in here,” said Cambert.

Store surveillance video shows the man reaching over the counter, picking up the two perfumes, taking a look at them and running for the exit.

Cambert said those two perfumes are worth a lot of money.

“It was $1,300 worth of merchandise with two perfumes that he stole,” she said.

Video shows Cambert running after the man, but it was too late.

“And by the time I ran out trying to get to him, he went to the right. I couldn’t find him,” she said.

Now the store owner hopes Miami-Dade Police catch up to the perfume perpetrator before he steals from another local business.

“Like the saying goes, ‘Karma will get you,’ said Cambert.

The owner said the young man hopped into a Chevy Impala before taking off.

If you have any information on this perfume heist or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.