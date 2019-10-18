Thief carjacks Honda in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A thief ambushed a man and stole his car in Miami.

The carjacking occurred in the area of 56th Avenue and 68th Street, Friday.

The victim was leaving work when the carjacker hit him on the head with an object and took off with the victim’s silver Honda.

Police said the carjacker is armed.

The car was last seen heading towards Biscayne Boulevard.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.