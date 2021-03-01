Thief breaks open, steals mailbox outside Coral Gables home

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a mail thief who targeted a home in Coral Gables.

Surveillance video captured the subject walking up to the victim’s home, at around 1:15 a.m., Monday.

The thief is seen trying to pull down the mailbox, but he was unable get it to budge.

The man was later seen returning some time later with a tool that allowed him to break the lock on the box.

Moments later, he is seen running away with the box and the mail that was inside.

If you have any information in the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward..

