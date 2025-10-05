MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens resident said his daughter had an encounter with a coyote that was too close for comfort, adding to ongoing concerns about similar recent sightings in parts of South Florida.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, Steven Coney said his daughter Stephanie was greeted by some sort of wild animal after pulling up at her apartment complex, Thursday night.

Unsure of what it was, she sent the video to her father.

“I looked at the video. I said immediately, ‘That’s not a fox, that’s not a dog, that is a coyote, and they’re very dangerous. Stay away from it,'” said Coney.

The animal appearing unbothered and shiny-eyed as it stared directly at Stephanie while she recorded.

“The animal just stood there, would not leave. It just stood there looking at her,” said Coney.

The coyote ultimately trotted away, but Coney is worried..

“Coyotes are wild beasts. They’re not domestic; they are wild,” he said. “Be aware that these animals are now in our communities, and they’re lurking around in the dark.”

This was hardly the first time coyotes have been spotted in the area, as South Florida sightings are on the rise.

Several sightings were reported in Hollywood in September.

We see raccoons and possums and iguanas — the usual suspects — but to have wildlife like that around, it’s a little disconcerting,” said area resident Stephanie Carafa.

Back in December, another coyote was spotted swimming in a Fort Lauderdale canal. Area resident Christian Egger said the canal is located right next to his backyard.

“At first I thought it was my neighbor’s dog, and then I came out, realized it was a coyote and shooed him away,” said Egger.

While these South Floridians have managed to stay safe from these wild animals, that hasn’t always been the case.

Last October, a cat in Fort Lauderdale was attacked by one. A few months before that, a group of coyotes went after a Pomeranian in Miami.

Coney advises residents to stay alert.

“Be vigilant, know your surroundings when you come outside, especially at night. Keep your head on a swivel,” said Coney.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say coyotes tend to be skittish in nature and advise residents to make loud noises and wave their arms to scare them off. A solid walking stick or gold club may also be a good deterrent at close range. Officials also suggest residents should refrain from leaving any pet food outside, keep their pets indoors and secure garbage around their homes.

