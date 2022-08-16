MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer was heard making controversial remarks on police radio transmissions after a Miami-Dade Police officer was critically injured in a shootout.

The audio was released Tuesday, and the department said the officer will be held accountable.

The radio transmission went out Monday night, referring to a MDPD officer being transported to the hospital after he assisted in a robbery intervention detail in Liberty City.

“Miami, can we find out in the inner city, why county running and three passing my car at 60 mph on Seventh Avenue?” said the Officer.

The officer was being transported in a police SUV to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Officers, paramedics and other officials were all seen driving at a high rate of speed in the area of Northwest 62nd Street to be able to get the officer proper care.

The City of Miami Police Officer was heard of radio transmissions making questionable and controversial remarks towards the wounded officer.

The conversation heard in the audio was between the City of Miami Police Officer and their supervisior.

“It is an officer down,” said the supervisor.

“All right to yourselves. Let them know they’re gonna have another officer down if they keep going at 70 mph near my car,” said the officer.

“Let’s try to use a little bit more tact and not hang anybody up,” said the supervisor. “If they have an officer down, they’re gonna pass you at 80 mph next time.”

The City of Miami PD has released a statement reading:

“We are aware of a police audio radio transmission possibly involving one of our officers. If in fact it is one of our officers, he will be held accountable for his actions. It is unsettling and disturbing listening to the lack of concern, compassion and empathy. We continue to pray for the injured Miami-Dade County Police Officer and hoping for a full and speedy recovery.”

The MDPD tweeted a response reading:

Thank you, @MiamiPD for your unwavering support during these times. We are all one law enforcement family. https://t.co/XflcnzZv3Y — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 16, 2022

