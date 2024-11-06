CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a community in Cutler Bay are furious after several men were captured on video attempting to steal swans from a lake.

The swan family has lived in Cutler Bay resident CJ Webber’s backyard for several years.

“They ended up nesting in my, the corner of my backyard, and ever since, I started documenting it, helping the family,” Webber said.

Throughout the swans’ time in his backyard, Webber said, he’d done everything he could to protect them.

“They feel safe here in my backyard,” he said.

Webber said he has kept animal predators away, but he was recently sent a video that captured a unique predator in the act.

“Typically, I’m dealing with alligators and snakes, but unfortunately, this week, I have three gentlemen come in, and they’re notorious for poaching,” he said.

According to Webber, a neighbor sent him a video that showed three men with nets attempting to capture the swans in the neighborhood.

“They came very close to taking the entire family,” he said.

When neighbors tried to approach the men, Webber said, a man showed them they were armed with a gun.

“Luckily, one of my neighbors was able to confront them, called the police, and get them to back off,” he said.

Although the situation was handled, the animal lover told 7News he is still concerned.

“They know where I live, they were here in my yard with a gun. How they made threats to me that they’re going to come back, and they even want to just come and kill them,” said Webber.

While the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident, Webber wants peace.

“I want to keep my swans protected,” he said.

None of the swans were hurt in the incident, but Webber reiterated that he was concerned for their safety.

If you have any information on this incident that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.