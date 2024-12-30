MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was caught on surveillance camera stealing a woman’s belongings while she was dining at a restaurant in Wynwood.

Tytianna Greene flew to Miami on holiday vacation when she said a man ruined her vacation.

“They stole everything,” said Greene. “We were stopping by to get some lunch.”

Greene, who used to call Miami home, was enjoying a meal at Coyo Taco in Wynwood on Friday, Dec. 27.

“It’s the holidays, I was here for Christmas, and they stole my money and my cards. I have little kids coming from the holidays and we’re supposed to be having a vacation and now a lot of that has been ruined,” she said.

Greene was dining with her friend and her two young daughters.

“I put my wallet back into my little small book bag. My book bag was in the stroller underneath the high-top table where I was,” she said.

Surveillance video captured a man in a black shirt and black Nike hat taking her bag hanging on a hook underneath the table.

“It was right under me. I don’t even understand how they were able to go all through my stuff,” said Greene. “They were very sneaky. Very sly, conniving.”

The man looks around before eventually making off with her entire bag and everything she came with.

“It was all of my diapers, it was a diaper bag and he stole everything,” said Greene.

She believes he might not be working alone, either.

“I’m really hurt. I’m devastated,” she said.

Greene said she filed a police report with City of Miami Police, who confirmed the information of the theft.

Now, she is asking anyone with information to please come forward.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.