MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida grandmother is speaking out and sharing her grief a day after, authorities said, her daughter was fatally gunned down in Northeast Miami-Dade in a shooting that also sent her granddaughter and a boy to the hospital.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Franny Marshall said her heart is shattered.

“They ripped my heart out,” she said. “I have my moments where I break down because I won’t have my daughter back.”

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Marshall’s daughter, Desiree Brown, was shot and killed after several gunmen opened fire into an SUV near the corner of Northeast 141st Street and Second Court, early Saturday morning.

Inside the vehicle, detectives said, were Brown, her 11-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old boy.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they rushed all three of them to Ryder Trauma Center.

Officials said Brown later died from her injuries, but both children remain in the hospital fighting for their life.

“And I’m still fighting for my granddaughter. I’m still praying for her,” said Marshall. “The male [victim] is her boyfriend’s son.”

Marshall said her daughter was just visiting her boyfriend.

“She didn’t have anything to do with this, nothing, and whoever did it was cowards,” she said.

Marshall said she never thought her first born would not be coming home

“She had a big heart, beautiful on the inside and outside,” she said.

Marshall said Brown was a loving daughter and mother, as well as a dedicated officer with the Transportation Security Administration.

“One day she called me, and she said, ‘Mom, I got TSA Agent of the Month,’ and the passengers, she was always helpful to them,” she said.

While detectives are still investigating the deadly shooting, those responsible remain on the loose.

Marshall said their will be justice for her daughter.

“Just know that I’m coming, I’m looking, I’m searching, and I please ask you to turn yourselves in. Turn yourselves in, because Desiree Brown did not deserve this,” she said.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

