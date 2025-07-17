MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma K. Noel-Pratt is publicly addressing the recent civil lawsuit filed by Hispanic male officers within the department, who allege a pattern of discrimination, retaliation, and misconduct within the workplace.

The chief denies any wrongdoing and says the department is committed to transparency and the equal treatment of all employees as the legal battle unfolds.

“I want to make it absolutely clear these allegations are without merit,” said Noel-Pratt. “Every decision I make, as difficult as some may be, is rooted in operational necessity. Not personal bias.”

On Wednesday, five veteran officers announced the filing of a lawsuit against the City of Miami Gardens while simultaneously demanding the chief’s termination, alleging they’ve been victims of unfair treatment for several years while under the direction of Noel-Pratt.

Officers expressed their utter frustration with discriminatory practices because of their Hispanic background, saying in part that they’ve been transferred and demoted without probable cause.

To which Noel-Pratt said she holds all of her employees to the same standard and does not discriminate against them because of their race.

“My job is to hold every employee accountable to the standards of this profession, regardless of whether they are Black, Hispanic, White, Asian or of any other background,” she said.

Officers said they were severely punished whenever they complained about the misconduct.

“I was relieved of duty for six months,” said Miami Gardens Police Sgt. Pedro Valdez, one of the five officers calling for the Chief’s firing and planning the lawsuit against the City of Miami Gardens. “With no cause, I was told go home, no cause.”

As a result of their complaints being dismissed, the officers have decided to get legal representation with plans of suing the city.

“All of these officers sitting here today have been improperly and illegally targeted and harassed, demoted, suspended, humiliated,” said the officers’ attorney, Michael Pizzi.

Officer Francisco Mejido said he spent many years with the department’s K9 Unit before he was abruptly removed as a severe punishment for forgetting to dock his bodyworn camera at the end of a shift.

“I was called in and removed from the unit,” said Mejido. “My dog was taken from me, I had to break that news to my two young kids, to my wife.”

The city had been notified of the officers’ intent to sue and released the following statement:

“The City of Miami Gardens is aware there is a pending lawsuit to be filed by a group of Police Officers. As a matter of policy, the City does not comment on pending litigation. The City remains committed to transparency and will respond accordingly within the legal process.”

All five of the officers remain on the force.

