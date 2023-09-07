MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman after, they said, she jumped into Biscayne Bay with a toddler in her arms and no clothes on.

The incident happened in the area of 600 Brickell Key Drive, Thursday morning.

According to City of Miami Police, the woman, identified as 27-year-old Natalia Marina, took her clothes off and jumped into the water with her 3-year-old nephew.

Cellphone video showed Marina in the water as police in boats attempted to bring them on board.

After struggling with officers, Marina and the child were both rescued by officers. The two were then taken to the hospital to be checked out.

“Shortly after 8:30 this morning, officers responded to 609 Brickell to a criminal mischief call where there was a young lady that was causing some sort of damage, breaking things inside a building,” said Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz. “Once the officers got there, they made contact with her and she actually began swishing the officers away, taking off her clothes and, with her 3-year-old nephew, actually jumped into the water. That was very disturbing. If you see the video, you see the child crying. There’s nothing normal about this.”

Marina is now in police custody and is facing several charges.

