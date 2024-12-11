MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mental health therapist was arrested after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor.

Sandra Alvarez, 54, was charged with second-degree sexual battery.

She appeared before a judge, Wednesday morning.

During her court appearance, the judge set her bond to $10,000 and ordered Alvarez to not have contact with any minors.

According to prosecutors, Alvarez engaged in sexual acts with her teen patient in their Miami Beach apartment eight years ago when the patient was just 15 to 16 years old.

The defense argued that the incident, although illegal, was consensual.





Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.