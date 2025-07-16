MIAMI (WSVN) - A therapist has been arrested in Miami after being accused of sexually assaulting two of his patients.

Thirty-three-year-old Manuel Enrique Garcia was taken into custody by police on Tuesday after two of his patients accused him of sexually assaulting them while under his care.

Authorities said the attacks happened at a mental health and substance abuse treatment facility for women along Northeast 49th Street and First Avenue where Garcia worked.

He’s been charged with three counts of engaging in sex with a client.

