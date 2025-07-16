MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami psychotherapist appeared before a judge on Wednesday after allegations arose surrounding sexual misconduct with his patients.

33-year-old Manuel Enrique Garcia was arrested Tuesday after two women came out and said he engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with them while under his care. Both victims, allegedly, were then threatened by Garcia should they come forward.

According to officers, the attacks happened at a women’s mental health and substance abuse facility near Northeast 49th Street and 1st Avenue in Miami, where he worked.

Several other women at the facility corroborated the statements, describing consistent acts of inappropriate behavior.

Garcia was taken into custody at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and charged with three counts of engaging in sex with a client.

He has since been granted a $30,000 bond.

