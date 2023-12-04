NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heist captured on camera has left the owner of C4G Jewelers counting the cost after two, possibly three, individuals backed a flatbed tow truck into the business, making away with a safe containing approximately $900,000 in cash and jewelry.

Surveillance footage revealed the thieves inside the establishment, skillfully using a tow truck to hook a line around the safe before pulling it through the front door. The meticulously planned robbery unfolded on the 7500 block of Miami Gardens Drive.

The perpetrators reportedly initiated their scheme by breaking into a neighboring nail salon around 2 a.m. on Monday. Over the next four hours, they diligently worked to breach the wall connecting the two businesses, gaining access to C4G Jewelers, a cash-for-gold establishment.

The store’s owner, Oscar Zegarra, only learned of the incident at 9 a.m. when contacted by the police, as the alarm system reportedly failed to alert him.

Zegarra expressed his dismay, particularly during the holiday season, known as the high season for the business.

“We have 12 employees,” he said. “They’re part of my family. They’re not blood, but I take care of them like family. We’ve been together for many years. This is, for us, the high season. that’s when we make the most profit from all the bad seasons we just passed. This just happened and that’s crazy.”

While the store is insured, Zegarra highlighted the unique challenge during the busiest shopping season—the lack of inventory.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

