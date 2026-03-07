PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - The Village of Pinecrest hosted it’s 30th anniversary celebration with a full bike day to celebrate the local community.

The celebration took place at Evelyn Greer Park, with families joining together for a guided two mile bike ride led by Pinecrest Police through the scenic paths.

The event also featured bounce houses, games, music, raffles, and food vendors.

The bike day was just the first of many events that are planned to celebrate Pinecrest’s 30 years of community pride.

