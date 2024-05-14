KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A temporary electric bike ban, following a collision that claimed a woman’s life, may soon become permanent in Key Biscayne.

On Valentine’s Day, 66-year-old Megan Andrews, who was riding her bike near Woodcrest Road and Hampton Lane, was fatally hit by a 12-year-old child riding an electric bike.

“She was an angel on Earth, and now she’s an angel in Heaven,” said Megan’s friend. “We’re just happy that we can be here to honor Megan.”

The tragedy sparked community outrage and debate on concerns over electric bikes and motorized scooters at a emergency council meeting.

“Get off the Island,” said one woman to another during the heated debates.

“Excuse me, you’re an old decrepit lady,” said another woman responding to the harsh remark.

Words, and sometimes tears, fell during the meeting.

At the end, The Village of Key Biscayne acted swiftly enacting a temporary 60-day ban on all types of E-bikes and electric scooters just days after Andrews was killed.

Following the decision, The Village sent out flyers to all schools on Key Biscayne. On the same day, the temporary ban was enacted.

“I have a flyer here that says every single motorized scooter is banned,” said a school resource officer.

“We’re gonna look for other solutions but if we don’t find those, we will continue the ban as long as we can,” said Mayor Joe Rasco.

On Tuesday, The Village of Key Biscayne has a first reading on a permanent ban on electric bikes and motorized scooters.

The initial restrictions only applied to local streets and did not impact Crandon Boulevard, the road that connects residents and visitors to Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and other island destinations.

Then a Miami-Dade law passed, allowing The Village to craft its own rules for at least two years, allowing a consistent enforcement policy since Crandon Boulevard is a county road.

There is another meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m at the Council Chambers. No word if the Andrews family will be in attendance.

