MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tens of thousands of people flocked to South Beach to attending the Miami Beach Pride Parade on the event’s 18th anniversary.

The parade that made its way north on Ocean Drive early Sunday afternoon got revelers in a festive mood, but the party went on for hours afterward across two stages on the sand.

“The vibes are vibing,” said Andre Watson, who was visiting from Los Angeles.

“Great vibes, great vibes, just living it up,” said Will Rojas, who is visiting from New York.

Surrounded by a sea of rainbows in all shapes and sizes, revelers closed out the festival by dancing on the sand under the Miami night sky.

“Miami is magical, so it doesn’t matter like what’s happening; we’re here for everything, and were having a great time,” said Watson.

The festivities culminated with a two-day weekend festival that featured two stages with world-class celebrity entertainers, DJs and special events.

But attendees said that sometimes, the celebration is about much more than the glitz and glam.

“It’s about the outfits, it’s about the music, but it’s also about folks being able to come together, have a good time, no issues, in a beautiful place, on a beach,” said Warson Watson.

Sunday’s parade stretched from Fourth to 15th streets and decorated the iconic avenue in rainbow colors.

The rainbow, celebrants said, represents so much.

“Being able to be to be viewed and visible and everything else like that, and just being able to be free,” said Carson Lee.

“This is about expressing yourself — your individuality, your sexuality — and just being happy and embracing who you are,” said Pejman Persian Wolf.

These words ring particularly true just days after the rainbow crosswalk at 12th and Ocean was repurposed and unveiled once again.

7News cameras captured city leaders at Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We take on some really hard tasks. This? This is not one of them. This is really easy. This isn’t about politics; this is about just being a good person,” said City Commissioner Joe Magazine.

The Florida Department of Transportation had the crosswalk demolished back in October. Now it’s back and brighter than ever.

“It belongs there; that’s it. It belongs there,” said Watson.

These bricks, festival attendees said, pave the road to a future of inclusivity and equality for all.

“This is us. The rainbow is not about being flamboyant and being colorful. It is, but it’s also about just everyone being together and all about equality and love,” said Pejman Persian Wolf.

The weekend festival wrapped up around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Some attendees told 7News next year can’t come soon enough.

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