Hollywood superstar and former WWE wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised UFC newcomer Themba Gorimbo during an interview at a gym in Miami.

The video, shared by The Rock himself on social media, showed the action star stealthily approaching Gorimbo from behind during the interview.

As the UFC newcomer continued answering questions, he suddenly noticed The Rock standing to his left.

Gorimbo’s initial surprise quickly turned into sheer disbelief as he realized the presence of the legendary Hollywood actor and wrestling icon beside him.

The Rock, known for his charitable deeds and interactions with fans, revealed in the post that he had flown down to Miami specifically to meet the rising UFC star.

“We’ve never met but I had to fly to Miami to look this man @TheAnswerMMA in the eyes, hug him and shake his hand. I’ve been moved & motivated by his story,” read the tweet.

The gesture left both fans and Gorimbo himself astonished and touched by the unexpected encounter.

Gorimbo, a Zimbabwean-born fighter, is a newcomer to the UFC scene and has been making waves with impressive performances in recent bouts.

According to the tweet shared by The Rock, after Gorimbo won his first UFC fight, he sold his fight gear online, which raised $7,000 to build a bush pump in his Zimbabwe village so his people can have clean water.