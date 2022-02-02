SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young South Florida man who lost his wallet was surprised to see it again, after a good Samaritan spotted it and chose to return it to its owner.

Eighteen-year-old Roly Silva said it all started with a weekend stop at an ATM that got him in serious trouble with his parents.

“I was taking out all of my stuff from my pockets, and I went like this. The crazy part is I don’t know how I put everything else in my pockets but left the wallet,” he said.

As Silva drove away, he said, the wallet fell off.

Once he realized he was missing it, the family started a search party, Sunday.

Silva’s parents, Rommy and Claudia, reacted like many would.

“My wife was fuming, given him the American Express,” said Rommy. “She’s like, ‘I can’t believe it. You’re not being responsible.’”

That’s when a stranger who happened to be in the right place at the right time entered the picture.

Nick, who only wants to be known by his first name, said he was out for a stroll, enjoying the unseasonably cool weather.

“While walking, I stumbled upon, saw a bunch of credit cards, a bunch of IDs,” he said.

Nick could have taken advantage of that American Express with no limit, but he said he’s had a wallet stolen and knows the feeling, so he took the quick trip to the Silvas’ home.

“I wanted to make sure the wallet actually physically got to the owner,” he said.

Nick said he rang the doorbell. After waiting and waiting for someone to answer, he decided to try to hide it.

“I was just thinking like, ‘Man, where’s the best place to put this without somebody coming by?’ So I thought in the front, tucked underneath the door handle, was kind of good,” he said.

He hid it so well, Roly stepped out and didn’t see the wallet fall, but he heard it.

Rommy reached out to 7News and Only In Dade to track down the good Samaritan.

Nearly 300,000 views later, one of Nick’s co-workers identified him. As it turns out, he lives in the Silvas’ neighborhood, about a minute’s walk away.

Nick credited his family for choosing to do the right thing.

“As soon as I saw that wallet, I said, ‘Man, somebody’s really hurting right now,’ so let me do what I know in my heart is the right thing,” he said.

It was a simple act that shows good people are out there.

“It seems kind of crazy that this would blow up . Al I’m doing is returning a wallet,” said Nick.

“Thank God we got lucky it walked into the right hands,” said Rommy.

This family is grateful for a selfless gesture that encourages others to be the change you wish to see in the world.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.