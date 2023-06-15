SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The investigation into why Champlain Towers South collapsed entered a new phase as the National Institute of Standards and Technology presented preliminary findings Thursday.

NIST has dissected materials, by examing past and current structural codes and analyzing simulated models of the building to come up with failure hypotheses.

All throughout the investigation of the collapse, that occurred two summers ago, concerns about the pool deck have been a focus.

Now investigators are zeroing in on this and it appears that could have been where the collapse initiated.

Investigations said the pool deck had severe strength deficiencies.

“Tagline associate’s work shows that the design of the structure of CTS failed to meet the codes and standards applicable at the time of original construction and would also not meet current codes and standards,” said an investigator.

A pool deck slab diagram was presented that showed yellow and red dots at certain columns.

They represent yellow if moderate and red if severe in understrength areas.

“In the most severe of these understrength areas, the strength provided by the design is only about half of what’s required by codes and standards. I’ll repeat that, only about half of that required by codes and standards,” said an investigator.

These preliminary findings get investigators closer to how the collapse happened and answer for the families who lost their loved ones.

As for what triggered the collapse that day, that’s a question that will take more investigating to answer.

The meeting where they are presenting these findings was still ongoing at noon.

Officials said these are just preliminary findings and a full investigation should be completed by next spring.

A completed presentation of that along with recommendations should happen sometime in 2025.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.