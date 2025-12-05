MIAMI (WSVN) - Children at a Miami rehab were given a festive break from treatment all thanks to a holiday celebration with a grinchy twist.

The Miami Project at the Lynn Rehabilitation Center hosted its annual holiday party at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Friday morning.

They transformed a conference room into a “How the Grinch Stole the Holidays” wonderland.

Pediatric patients ranging from newborns to teenagers enjoyed lots of green-themed fun that included games, crafts and treats.

“They’ve invited us in like family and things like this during the holiday season when we are just trying to chase normalcy, it’s really special to be here ” said one parent.

“I wanna thank you, Lynn, for inviting me to the holiday party,” said one child.

Staff said the event is all about celebrating their progress and giving the children a day to just be kids.

