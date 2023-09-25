MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of student musicians are hitting the high notes in more ways than one. They’ll be taking part in a once-in-a lifetime opportunity.

It’s music to their ears as they’re set to perform in an iconic event.

The Miami Arts Studio Wind Symphony Band was invited to participate in London’s New Year’s Day Parade and Festival.

“So we’re extremely excited, honored and we couldn’t be happier for this group of students that will be representing, not only our school, but our community next year in London,” said Miguel Balsera, principal of Miami Art Studio.

The band will preform a number of concerts in some of London’s most historic music venues and will have the opportunity to travel abroad and participate in the cherished turn-of-year celebration, which is London’s New Year’s Day parade.

“It is the biggest annual celebration of music and dance that happens in the United Kingdom every year,” said Bob Bone, founder of London’s New Year’s Day Parade and Festival.

The musicians will have a life-changing week in the historic city as they immerse in a full educational program of visiting museums, historic sites and places of architectural and artistic interest.

“I can’t put into words how great this experience is going to be and I’m really going to remember it for a lifetime,” said Brianna Rodriguez who plays tenure saxophone.

The parade hosts more than 8,000 performers from all corners of the globe to entertain a street audience of around 500,000 people, a global TV and streaming audience of tens of millions.

“I’d like to think they’re on the top of the world because they’re gonna have an experience that’s gonna change their lives for the better, forever.”

The parade expects their 2024/2025 New Year’s celebration to be one of the biggest and best in the event’s history making this a monumental invitation for some very talented Miami-Dade musicians.

London’s New Year’s Day parade, which started five decades ago, will be screened live across the world.

