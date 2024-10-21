MIAMI (WSVN) - The future of a Miami-Dade landmark hangs in the ballot as the Miami Seaquarium and the county are headed to mediation Monday morning.

The county filed an eviction lawsuit against the dolphin company back in June, following a public outcry after the death of at least two animals and several federal violations which have since been corrected.

The county alleges the seaquarium has violated its lease at least five times in recent years, in part, by failing to comply with animal welfare laws.

Back in June Hilton Napoleon, an attorney for the seaquarium, spoke with reporters.

“Now, all of a sudden, you think that we’ve just become a derelict company where we don’t know how to take care of sea animals? That’s improbable,” said Napoleon.

The seaquarium alleges the county is looking into more profitable uses for the land.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. The county was contacted by people about the land, and that is what this is about, and nothing else,” he said. “It is not about the animals. It is not about the facilities. Something smells fishy.”

The original eviction notice was served in April.

Under Florida Law, mediation is confidential, so it is unclear when the results will become public. If both parties fail to come to an agreement a trial has been set for 2025.

