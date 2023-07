COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a boat caught fire in Coconut Grove.

The 40-foot vessel went up in flames at the marina near Monty’s, located at 2550 South Bayshore Drive, Friday night.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded just after 9:30 p.m. and put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.