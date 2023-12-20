MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of South Florida firefighters took on the gift of giving for the holidays. Several children took home a special surprise, just in time for Christmas.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus came to town Wednesday riding on a vintage Miami fire truck. They came bearing gifts for excited boys and girls.

“We’re very proud and humbled to be able to do this every year to help the community,” said City of Miami Fire Lt. Esteban Lora.

For over 70 years, the City of Miami Fire Rescue Department and the Miami Firefighters Benevolent Association hand out toys for over 600 children.

And Santa is a rock star.

“Especially these times, with the economy and the way things are, it’s very needed,” said Lora. “One, for a lot of these kids, for a lot of these kids, this is the only gift they’ll ever receive for Christmas.”

7News cameras captured Santa handing out gifts in a classroom.

“Go get your toy! I got you this present a little early,” said Santa as he gave a present to an excited boy.

“And they are behaving super good, yes, because, you know, if they are naughty, they’re not gonna get a present,” said teacher Marta Moya.

They’ve got a well-oiled system here. Firefighters pick out the donated gifts, hand it to a wrapper, and then off it goes into a rescue truck.

“It’s just showing the holiday spirit,” said Lora. “Sometimes, that’s all the community. people need.”

Mrs. Claus said giving the next generation top priority is very important this holiday season.

The children are our future, and it’s important to continue embracing that relationship that we’ve held so closely to our hearts for over 70 years,” she said.

The best part of the event? The children got to rip into their presents right there on the spot.

