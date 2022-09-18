MIAMI (WSVN) - The Chapman Foundation threw a big party in Miami.

The foundation brought back its annual Illuminations gala.

It happened at the JW Marriott Marquis on Saturday.

There was dancing, dining and entertainment — as it honored donors and volunteers, who help people experiencing homelessness.

“It’s the largest fundraiser at Chapman Partnership holds. We raise over a million dollars for homelessness, it’s a really important issue especially since COVID. COVID changed our market so much, so many people were left without a place to live and so many people live paycheck to paycheck, just a series of bad circumstances can leave somebody on the street,” said Jose Dans, Illuminations gala co-chair. “So we help them go back to make self-sufficient decisions, having homes and jobs.”

The gala hopes to capture the essence of resiliency through the challenging times.

